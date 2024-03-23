Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw join hands with Joe Barton to bring 'Black Doves'

Keira Knightley will star alongside Ben Whishaw for the spy thriller series

With Joe Barton, the maker of The Lazarus Project, Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw teamed up to bring Black Doves this Christmas.

Adeel Akhtar, Luther Ford, Finn Bennett and Tracey Ullman have joined the upcoming spy thriller as the supporting lineup.

The six-episodic mystery will feature the Love Actually star and Wishaw as a spy and assassin, respectively.

According to Netflix Tudum, The Imitation Game actress summed up the forthcoming series in a single sentence.

"Black Doves is a very exciting spy thriller set at Christmas in London," Knightley shared during a Next on Netflix UK press event on March 14.

She will play the role of Helen Webb, a wife, mother and, most notably, an undercover spy, who works for a shadowy organization: The Black Doves.

Meanwhile, A Very English Scandal actor will be tuned in the Netflix series as Sam Young.

They both cross each other’s path in Black Doves when Webb’s secret love is murdered, and her spymaster calls in Webb’s old friend, Young, for her protection.

In addition to taking responsibility for her safety, Young, the champagne-drinking assassin, juggles with his own problems. His dark past threatens to catch up with him while he investigates Jason's assassination and the reason behind it.

