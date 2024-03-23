Harry Styles back with a bang to record new music in the studio

Harry Styles finally returns to the recording studio: Deets inside

Harry Styles is all set to release his new “emotional” music album as he’s back in the studio.



According to the DailyMail, Styles was spotted going to Rak music studios in St John's Wood near Regent's Park.

The outlet reported that the studios had been home to record makers including Ed Sheeran, Adele, Rod Stewart and late David Bowie.

Earlier in 2023, Styles spoke to his audience about songwriting process while performing on stage in New Zealand.

“We're almost at the end of the fruit bowl. Come album four, who knows? No citrus is safe,” remarked the musician.

Styles, who just ended up with his tour, had returned to the studio as soon as possible, with many thinking he might have opted for a long break before getting back to work.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, a source close to Styles opened up that even though dating his new girlfriend Taylor Russell for less than a year, it is believed that he is “ready to start a family” with his girlfriend.

The source spilled to the outlet, “Harry feels as if he has lived ten lifetimes already, but one thing is certain – his 30s will be nothing like his 20s. He has experienced all the fame anyone could ever want. He is now ready for the next chapter.”

“He is in love with Taylor. He wants a family with her and this is the next phase of his life,” shared an insider.

Meanwhile, Styles fans may get the opportunity to see the singer’s sensitive side with his upcoming music, which is said to be the most emotional he’s made yet.