‘New Amsterdam’ spinoff series focused on Max’s daughter in the works

New Amsterdam hospital has many more tales to tell.

The creator and showrunner of the NBC show, David Schulner is in the process of developing a spinoff series, reported Deadline.

Tentatively titled, New Amsterdam: Tomorrow will be set 30 years after the original series with Dr Max Goodwin’s daughter Luna Goodwin taking over as Medical Director of New Amsterdam Hospital.

Dr Max Goodwin is played by Ryan Eggold in the original series. While it’s uncertain who will be officially playing the role of Luna, but the series finale cast Molly Griggs as the adult version of Luna.

It is also uncertain if Eggold will be making an appearance in the show.

In the finale, which aired on January 17, 2023, Luna is seen talking to the hospital staff as the new director and detailed how her father inspired her to become a doctor.

“I wanted to start by asking you the same thing my father asked his staff every hour of every single day: how can I help?” she said in a full-circle moment.

As to how the spin-off series will pan out, Deadline report suggested that fans can expect the show to “explore the ways artificial intelligence would help advance the medical industry in the future.”