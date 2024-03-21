Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews join 'You' Season 5

Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews set to shake up 'You' S5.

Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews are set to join the upcoming fifth and final season of Netflix's hit series You.

Joining them is Madeline Brewer, who was previously announced to also feature in a series regular role.

Camp's role in the series will see her portraying both Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, twin sisters-in-law to the protagonist, Joe Goldberg.

Raegan is depicted as the shrewd and ambitious CFO of the Lockwood Corp, with aspirations to ascend to the highest echelons of power.

Maddie, on the other hand, presents herself as a carefree socialite with multiple divorces under her belt and a vague PR job.

However, beneath her frivolous exterior lies a skilled manipulator.

Griffin has been confirmed to join the cast as Teddy Lockwood, a character described as the snarky yet loyal brother-in-law of the protagonist, Joe Goldberg.

Anna is set to portray the dual roles of Raegan and Maddie Lockwood.

As the production gears up for its final season, details regarding the premiere date remain undisclosed.