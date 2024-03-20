Bon Jovi’s former guitarist set make comeback after abrupt exit

Bon Jovi’s lead guitarist Richie Sambora “was feeling moralised” when he left the band in 2013.

According to a source cited by People Magazine, Sambora has a lot of “personal” struggles he was dealing with which led to his abrupt exit.

The longtime lead guitarist had been playing in the band since 1983 and left in the midst of their world tour in 2013.

“There were tensions in the band and Richie had a lot of personal issues,” the source revealed. “His dad died. Heather divorced him.”

The insider also stated that the band “never took a break” which did not help Sambora’s situation as he “didn’t have the spirit” for being in the band anymore.

“He needed to be home with his daughter, take care of her and also take care of himself,” the source continued. “Richie and Ava are very close. She means everything to him and always has.”

The musician is pursuing his passion of producing new music as he is collaborating with Bon Jovi’s 1986 album Slippery When Wet.

“Nowadays, he’s a songwriter, so he’s constantly writing, playing,” the source said. “It's the life of a musician.”

“He spends millions of dollars to record with these other artists because he loves what he does. It's his passion. He’s a musician's musician,” the insider surmised.

Meanwhile, Jon Bon Jovi is set to appear in the upcoming docuseries Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story,