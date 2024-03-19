Royal family says 'we salute all those who remain among us'

Buckingham Palace has shared a very meaningful post about the latest royal event, hosted by Princess Anne and Princess Sophie on behalf of King Charles III on Tuesday.

The royal family's social media accounts shared the pictures from the event as they marked 70 years since the signing of the armistice which ended the conflict.

The Princess Royal and The Duchess of Edinburgh hosted a reception at the Palace to commemorate the anniversary of “the Forgotten War”.

Sharing the picture from the event, the palace wrote: "We salute all those who remain among us, and offer our most heartfelt and undying gratitude for those who have gone before. Your service and your sacrifice will echo through the ages.”

"Earlier today, The Princess Royal read a message from The King at a reception for 200 Korean War veterans from across the UK."



At the historic event, King Charles III's only sister sister Princess Anne also delivered a speech on behalf of the monarch to reflect on what is commonly described as "the Forgotten War, saying: "I am delighted that so many of you are able to attend today’s reception, a rather belated gathering, I fear, to mark seventy years having passed since the end of the Korean War."

She added: “It has been a personal ambition of mine to invite you all, in some form, to Buckingham Palace to recognise this significant milestone and ensure you are all most deservingly honoured for your valiant service over seventy years ago."

"In a world where freedoms are continually being challenged and our values scrutinised, your selfless courage and steadfast pursuit of peace are guiding principles which have not been forgotten and continue to inspire generations to come."