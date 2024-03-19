Princess Kate to sit for a tell-all interview with BBC?

Princess Kate has been tipped to come clean about her health

Kate Middleton has been tipped to sit down for an TV interview in yet another attempt to dispel rumours surrounding her health.

The royal family sparked conspiracy theories regarding the princess’ whereabouts owing to their consistent silence following her abdominal surgery.

It was also recently revealed that the Palace had cued BBC for an impending announcement, prompting a flurry of speculations about its nature.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, an unnamed reputation and crisis manager dished on the probability of Kate sitting down for an interview with the British network to set the record straight about her whereabouts.

“I deal in outcomes, so I wouldn’t advise doing an interview with the BBC because interviews with royals on the BBC have not gone well in the past,” he affirmed, referring to the late Princess Diana’s infamous interview following her separation with King Charles.

“The truth is that the correct thing to do entirely depends on what is wrong with her. If, for example, it is a hysterectomy, as has been widely rumored, it might make sense to do an interview with a newspaper explaining what was wrong with her,” the PR expert suggested.

He also advised the Kensington Palace to release the unedited version of Mother’s Day photo of the future Queen with her kids, posted on the Waleses’ social media last weekend.

The expert added: “They might decide to stick to Plan A, ignore the social media stuff, have her appear on Easter Sunday and hope it all goes away.”