Jose Mourinho documentary to land on Netflix next year

A documentary series on one of the greatest football coaches in history, Jose Mourinho, will be available on Netflix early next year.

The show will premiere on the same day as the anniversary of Porto's historic 2003–04 UEFA Champions League triumph, which launched Mourinho's remarkable career.



The popularity of the David Beckham series on Netflix, which debuted the previous year, served as inspiration.

The following series will serve as a sequel to the wildly popular four-part Beckham series that debuted in October of last year.

Interviews with Mourinho and the players who trained under him will be featured in the series.

Mourinho revealed details about the impending Netflix documentary when he was still in charge of Roma at the beginning of January of this year.

He said: “There are things that will only be known there, they pay me well! I hadn’t signed with Roma yet, but I had given my word. A club came along and wanted me to break my agreement with Roma, which hadn’t yet been signed, and I said no."

“When the documentary comes out everyone will say I’m a total idiot. When Portugal arrived I immediately told the president about it. When Saudi Arabia arrived I immediately told the president about it. This is why I don’t think they talk to other coaches behind my back, for me it’s not like that because there is reciprocity.”