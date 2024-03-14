Robert Downey Jr. shares insight into his home life with wife and children

Robert Downey Jr. reflects on his home life with wife and children

Robert Downey Jr. has recently shared insight into his family life after historic Oscar win for Oppenheimer earlier this week.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Robert, who shares three children with wife of 18 years, Susan, revealed he “brings same funny energy” he showed at the awards ceremony on March 10.

The Iron Man star’s wife confessed, “We all love his playfulness. No matter what hobbies Exton and Avri get into, Downey dives in.”

“He really cares about whatever they care about. And he will be indulgent,” she continued.

Robert’s wife mentioned, “Years ago [they were] into pancake art. We had everything you needed for pancake art.”

“Both my kids and Indio, all three of them play instruments,” said Susan who talked about Robert.

The actor “loves to jam with children. Sometimes they’ll be like, ‘Dad, stop singing! Let me just play.’ But there is so much love,” remarked Robert’s wife.

Susan disclosed Robert satisfied with his home life.

She explained he’d be passionate about repainting the kitchen and at dinnertime Robert began rounding all the family, jokingly added, “It’s at 6 o’clock, it’s at 6 o’clock. Come on guys, it’s 6:01. Where is everyone?”

“We say he's the perfect date because he's incredibly punctual and he makes sure that we are,” she added.