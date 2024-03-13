BTS' Suga makes confession in 'Augst D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE'

BTS sensation Suga set to bring the thrill and euphoria from his first solo concert on big screen

Min Yoon-gi, widely known by his stage names Suga and Agust D, unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of his upcoming feature film.



The widely loved BTS member shared the main trailer of Augst D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE on Wednesday, March 13.

The electrifying trailer featured snippets from Suga’s final concert of his first solo world tour and a special performance with other BTS members as well as his pre-performance thoughts.

The sneak peek of the upcoming movie began with the 31-year-old South Korean singer and rapper saying, "When I go on stage, I think to myself that I have to kill it."

Before wrapping up the video clip with a confession, "I’m someone who loves performing," the young performer went on to shed light on the importance of concerts for him as a singer and artist.

"Concerts and singers are inseparable," he began. "I’m someone who thinks a concert is what completes your career as a singer," the Dynamite vocalist noted.

Additionally, Augst D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE is set to make its debut in theatres and IMAX worldwide on April 10 and 13.