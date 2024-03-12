Cillian Murphy opens up about 'Peaky Blinders' film after historic Oscars win

File Footage

Cillian Murphy would love to play his iconic character, Tommy Shelby, again in the Peaky Blinders film.



For the unversed, there are speculations that the creator of the popular show, Stephen Knight, has been working on a movie adaptation.

In a conversation with the press after he won the Best Actor award for Oppenheimer at the Oscars 2024, the Irish actor said, "I loved playing Tommy Shelby."

Cillian shared, "He was exhausting and so wildly different for me that each time going back was kind of a journey."

The actor added, "I'm really not sentimental about work. I feel like the next thing is the most exciting thing. And I mean, it was a ten-year period in my life, so it is significant, but I always feel, like, let's keep moving."

Notably, it is not the first time Cillian has expressed his love for Peaky Blinders.

In 2022, the actor shared, "I have always said that if Knight delivers a script that I know he can deliver because he is such a phenomenal writer, I'll be there. If we want to watch 50-year-old Tommy Shelby, let's do it."