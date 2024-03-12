Jimmy Kimmel roasts Donald Trump with tweet reaction during Oscars’ hosting

File Footage

Jimmy Kimmel seemed to do what he wanted to do at the Oscars.



The host for the event read Donald Trump‘s Truth Social post on-air, despite the ceremony running short and being told to avoid the act.

“They are like, you got a little bit of time. I’m like, ‘I’m reading the Trump tweet. They’re like, ‘No, no, don’t read that. I’m like, ‘Yes I am’,” Kimmel recalled while telling Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live with Kelly & Mark.

Kimmel’s reaction came after Trump shared his negative thoughts and criticism on his social media site Truth Social about the Oscars’ cast and Kimmel’s performance as a host.

Kimmel didn’t hold back and read the tweet onstage.

“Has there ever been a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous. Blah. Blah. Blah. Make America Great Again,” Kimmel read Trumps tweet from his phone.

Kimmel then reacted with sarcasm, “Thank you President Trump. Thank you for watching. I’m surprised you’re still, ah…isn’t it past your jail time?”