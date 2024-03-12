North West ‘working’ to debut first album ‘Elementary School Dropout’

File Footage

North West seems to be following in her father Kanye West’s footsteps.



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 10-year-old daughter North announced the release of her own music album.

"I've been working on an album," she revealed to the excited audience at a March 10 release listening party for Kanye's album Vultures 2 in Phoeniz, Arizona, as per Forbes. "And it's called Elementary School Dropout."

She took her dad Kanye's debut studio album, 2004's The College Dropout as an inspiration for her album’s title.

Even though this will be North's debut album, it's not her first walk into the music industry.

She even became the youngest person to chart on Billboard when her contribution on her father Kanye's Vultures song, "Talking," made her an entry on the Billboard Hot 100 list, marking a significant milestone in the music industry.

But North has a bigger plan than being just a musician, as she's previously expressed her intentions of taking over for both her mom's SKIMS brand and her dad's Yeezy label.

"I'm going to do art on the side," she told i-D in a November profile. "When I'm, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I'm going to make artwork that I sell."