Adam Sandler plays basketball with shocked fans in a London rec center

Adam Sandler skipped the Oscars to shoot some hoops.

The 57-year-old actor was spotted a long way from Hollywood ahead of the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, instead choosing to play basketball with some young fans in London.

Videos circulating social media showed the Big Daddy star spontaneously hitting the court at the Kensington Leisure Centre for some pick-up action.

“I’m in West London. I pulled up to my local basketball court and look,” one TikToker said as he turned the camera around to reveal Sandler on the court.

“Bro, that’s Adam Sandler. Look, bro, you lot think I’m messing?” he exclaimed.

In the footage, Sandler, donning a Hawaiian shirt and gray sweatpants, dribbled and maneuvered skillfully across the court.

Fans went wild, eagerly pulling out their cameras and gathering around Sandler in hopes of a selfie with the Hollywood star.

However, Sandler’s appearance wasn’t that surprising, given his penchant for unexpected pick-up games in random courts.

American fans pointed this out in the comments, with one writing, “He pulls up to local courts all the time,” and another pointing out, “He does this all the time in New York he’s like a regular.”