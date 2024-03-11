Christopher Nolan gives special credit to wife after 'Oppenheimer' Oscars win

File Footage

Christopher Nolan made special comments about his wife, Emma Thomas, after he begged the Best Director Award for Oppenheimer at the Oscars 2024.



The filmmaker of the 2023 hit movie delivered a remarkable speech after receiving his notable accolade at the star-studded event.

Nolan first lauded the 'incredible' cast of his epic biographical drama film, including Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and others, who are "all at the top of their game led by the incredible Cillian Murphy."

Notably, The Dark Knight director gave special credit to his family and better half, Thomas, who also produced the critically acclaimed movie.

"Thank you for those who have been there for me and have believed in me my whole career. Dan Michael, my brother Jonah, my family," he said.

Nolan added, "And the incredible Emma Thomas - producer of all our films and all our children. I love you."

Nolan was nominated in the Best Director category alongside Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall), Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), and Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest).