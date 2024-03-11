Prince William makes things 'worse' with Princess Kate's 'edited' photo

Prince William and the senior members of the royal family made things 'worse' as they released a 'manipulated' photo of ailing Princess Kate with her children, said a royal expert.
Piers Morgan, a renowned journalist, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and raised his concerns after globally known news agencies 'pulled over' Catherine's health update photo due to potential manipulation.
He wrote, "If, as this astounding @AP kill notice claims, the Palace manipulated that Kate photo to quash all the wild conspiracy theories about her, then they’ll have just made things 100x worse."
For the unversed, an official photo of Catherine smiling with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, has been released on March 10.
Alongside the photo, the caption on the official Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales reads, "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C."
In the end, the Prince of Wales was credited as the photographer alongside the year 2024, indicating that the photo was taken this year.
However, AP issued a 'Kill Notification' due to suspected manipulation upon closer examination of the shared photo.
