Watch Cillian Murphy's acceptance speech for Oscar win

Cillian Murphy mentioned Oppenheimer creators, Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas in Oscar speech

Cillian Murphy took over the stage after being crowned as the Best Actor for his remarkable performance in Oppenheimer.



The Irish star gave a gratifying acceptance speech after initially playing coy over the win, which seems surreal.

"I am a little overwhelmed," he began, "Thank you to the Academy."

Referring to director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas, the Oppenheimer star raved about his working experience with them, saying, "It’s been the wildest, most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey you’ve taken me on over the last twenty years."

He continued, "I owe you more than I can say. Thank you so much."

After thanking "every single crew member, every single cast member on Oppenheimer," the 47-year-old actor addressed the fellow nominees, "I remain in awe of you guys."

Before stating, "I am a very proud Irish man standing here tonight," Murphy gave a huge shoutout to his wife, Yvonne McGuinness and their two boys, Malachy and Aran Murphy, "I love you so much."

Emphasising that "we are all living in Oppenheimer’s world now", he added, "I would like to dedicate this to the peacemakers of the world."