'Josie and the Pussycats' stars think sequel would 'be super cool'

The Josie and the Pussycats whole cast reunited at Awesome Con in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Rachael Leigh Cook and Tara Reid got back together 23 years later to talk about their now-iconic 2000s movie Josie and the Pussycats.



The two discussed several parts of the film in a discussion led by People magazine. These included their amazing on-screen outfit and the pop-rock tunes the fictional band performed. They also talked about who they would want to play them in a movie reboot.

Cook, 42, quipped, "Beyoncé," in response to prior remarks that the Grammy winner had once tried out for the role of Rosario Dawson.

Reid had a different idea than selecting another well-known celebrity: "Us!"

"All rock bands get back together again, right? That happens," Reid, 48, resumed as the audience exhilarated. "I think we should remake it with this cast. That would be super cool!"

Reid added, "Let's get the campaign going."

During the panel discussion, Cook expressed her gratitude for Josie and the Pussycats' loyal fan base for contributing to the film's continued popularity over the years.

"You guys are a testament that the movie worked all these years later," she said. "This is all about making that movie. So, thank you!"

Based on the Archie Comic series of the same name, Josie and the Pussycats opened to a terrible box office run and unfavourable reviews in 2001. However, in the years that followed, the campy movie went on to become a cult masterpiece.

Other actors in the satirical musical comedy included Paulo Costanzo, Alan Cumming, Parker Posey, Gabriel Mann, and Missi Pyle.