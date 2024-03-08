Lindsay Lohan dishes on plans to grow her family after son Luai

file footage

Lindsay Lohan is already looking forward to expanding her family nearly a year after welcoming son Luai.



During an appearance on an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the Mean Girls alum dished on her plans to have more kids with her husband Bader Shammas.

She was accompanied by her Irish Wish costar Ayesha Curry, who is currently expecting her fourth child Steph Curry.

Lohan revealed she comes from a family of four siblings, adding she would “of course” want more kids after Luai.

"Do you want four like Ayesha?" Kotb chimes in, gesturing to the pregnant cookbook author.

"I mean, you never know," the Parent Trap actress replied.

"Let's go for a second first. But I love having siblings. I feel so blessed to have other siblings to be able to hang with and talk to and relate with. I would love to have more. I want my son to have that same experience,” she added.

Lindsay and Bader welcomed Luai in July 2023. A rep said in a statement at the time: "The family is over the moon."