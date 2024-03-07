Bowen Yang gets emotional wrapping 'Wicked': ‘Feels honoured’

Bowen Yang, known for his comedic roles on Saturday Night Live, recently opened up about his heartfelt experience filming the much-anticipated movie adaptation of the musical Wicked. In an interview with People magazine, Yang reflected on his emotional last day on set.



Yang portrays Pfannee, a friend of Glinda the Good (played by Ariana Grande). Describing the experience as a "crazy journey," Yang highlighted the strong bond he formed with his fellow cast members, particularly those portraying students at Shiz University.

"Everyone was on this really crazy journey to make these movies, and everyone had different journeys," Yang shared. "But I feel like mine was pretty intimately with every other student at Shiz, and that included most of the cast."

He went on to detail a particularly moving moment on his wrap day: "My wrap day was really emotional. I got to see Michelle Yeoh, and that was really special." Yeoh, renowned for her action-star roles, portrays Madame Evilene in the film.

Yang's emotional response speaks to the immense scale and collaborative spirit surrounding the Wicked production. Split into two parts, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey, aiming to be a faithful yet innovative adaptation of the beloved musical.

Fans eagerly await the release of Wicked, and with Bowen Yang's heartfelt reflection, anticipation only grows.