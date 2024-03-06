BTS 'Love Yourself: Tear' reclaims position on Billboard charts

BTS' third full-length album Love Yourself: Tear, regained its position on the Billboard 200 chart.
The album, which was initially released in 2018, ranked at 92, marking its return after five long years.
The album gained popularity all across the world, garnering appreciation from multiple platforms.
Along with its numbers on the prestigious Billboard 200 charts, Love Yourself: Tear emerged as World Album and Top Album Sales, landing impressive rankings.
Securing third and fifth positions respectively, its titular track Fake Love made significant numbers, making its way to the World Digital Single Sales chart at number one.
The album performed exceptionally well in the United States in February 2024, heavily contributing to its numbers on the Billboard charts.
The Love Yourself: Tear not only debuted at Billboard, but also achieved the top spot on the Vinyl Album chart.
