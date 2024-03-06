Aespa's Karina pens apology over Lee Jae Wook romance

Aespa's Karina pens a heartfelt apology letter to fans

Aespa’s Karina recently took to Instagram to apologise to her fans for dating Korean actor Lee Jae Wook in a heartfelt letter.

In the handwritten letter, Karina did not exactly name-drop her new beau but she addressed concerns and apologised for the scandal that her romance with Lee caused.



The statement read: "First, I apologise for surprising you greatly, and I wound up [writing this] late because I feel very cautious towards the MYs [aespa’s fans] who must have been very surprised."

Speaking of hurting her fans' sentiments, Karina admitted: "I know very well how disappointed the MYs who have supported me up until now must be, and I also know that they are feeling upset while thinking back on the things we’ve said to one another. I feel even more sorry because I, too, understand those feelings all too well."

"Even though I’m worried that this [letter] may hurt [MYs] one more time, the reason I’m taking the risk and writing this is because I wanted to convey that I am sincerely sorry to the fans who gifted me with the warmest winter of my life from the moment I debuted.

"Starting now, I want to do a good job filling the places where MYs have been wounded. I have always been sincere towards MYs, and even now, each and every one of you is truly precious to me."

Expressing gratitude she advised her fans, "Although this letter may be too short to express all of my feelings, thank you for reading it. In the future, I want to show you a more mature side, without disappointing MYs, as I work even harder in my activities."

Her apology comes after the star made headlines for dating Jae Wook after their agencies broke the big news confirming that the duo is currently "getting to know each other."

Earlier Dispatch confirmed that Karina and her beau Lee Jae Wook went public with their relationship and that the duo began dating shortly after crossing paths at the Prada fashion show in Milan, back in January.