Zulfikar Ali Bhutto didn’t get a fair trial, SC says in consensus ruling

Petitioners including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stand before the SC bench hearing the ZAB reference on March 6, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Supreme Court of Pakistan Proceedings

The Supreme Court Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial while hearing the presidential reference on his death sentence.

"We did not find that fair trial and due process requirements were met," said Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, while reading the court's short order in the case.



