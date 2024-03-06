 
close
Wednesday March 06, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto didn’t get a fair trial, SC says in consensus ruling

"We did not find that fair trial and due process requirements were met," CJP Isa announces in SC

By Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui
March 06, 2024
Petitioners including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stand before the SC bench hearing the ZAB reference on March 6, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Supreme Court of Pakistan Proceedings
Petitioners including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stand before the SC bench hearing the ZAB reference on March 6, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Supreme Court of Pakistan Proceedings

The Supreme Court Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial while hearing the presidential reference on his death sentence.

"We did not find that fair trial and due process requirements were met," said Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, while reading the court's short order in the case.

More to follow...