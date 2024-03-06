Zulfikar Ali Bhutto didn’t get a fair trial, SC says in consensus ruling

The Supreme Court Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial while hearing the presidential reference on his death sentence.
"We did not find that fair trial and due process requirements were met," said Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, while reading the court's short order in the case.
More to follow...
