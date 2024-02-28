Queen Elizabeth cries at Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston wedding: Watch

File footage

In the wake of Thomas Kingston’s shocking demise, a resurfaced video from his 2019 wedding to Lady Gabriella Windsor showed Queen Elizabeth II being moved to tears.



In the clip, the late monarch, who passed away in September 2022, appeared to wipe away happy tears as the newly wedded couple drove off in their wedding car outside of St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Standing beside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, and her sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, the late Queen could be seen in a pink suit waving at the newlyweds after her emotional moment.

The wedding affair was said to be the "biggest society wedding of the year" as it saw other royals like Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and famous faces like Julian Fellowes in attendance.

The video comes hot in the heels of Kingston’s death, just less than five years after his wedding, sending shockwaves across the devastated royal family.

As per reports, he was found dead on Sunday evening and police do not suspect foul play.

His death was confirmed in a statement by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

"The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family," the statement read.