Prince William's 'personal matter' draws connection to Thomas Kingston?

Prince William did not withdraw from memorial service over Thomas Kingston's death

Prince William’s last-minute withdrawal from attending the memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece, also his godfather, raised all kinds of suspicions over the internal affairs within the palace.

Concerns only mounted when husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, Thomas Kingston was announced dead by Buckingham Palace at the age of 45 on Tuesday.

According to reports, he was found dead at his home in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening and emergency services were shortly called to the scene.

Royal watchers assumed the Prince of Wales’ absence from the yesterday’s event had something to do with the death of his cousin-in-law, however, such reports have also been disputed.

“It is understood that the Prince of Wales' absence from the memorial for the personal matter was not connected to the news of Mr Kingston's sudden death,” the Daily Mail stated.

Tributes poured in for Thomas following the news of his death. Lady Gabriella honoured him as an “exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him”.

Buckingham Palace also released a statement on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla as they sent their “most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to the Kingston family.”