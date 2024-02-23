Cillian Murphy rules out Peaky Blinders return in favour of 'new projects'

Cillian Murphy rules out return as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy is not anticipating return to his Peaky Blinders character anytime soon.

The Oscar-nominated star shut down speculations around the return of the actor as Thomas Shelby after its final season aired in 2022.

During a press conference after his BAFTA win earlier this month, Murphy gave a firm response to a question about hi return to the crime thriller series.

He said, "No. I'm concentrating on my new project.”

The Irish actor has a plethora of projects in the pipeline, including film adaptation of Small Things Like These from the 2021 novel by Claire Keegan of the same name.

The film is set in the Irish Magdalene Laundry run by Roman Catholic orders during the 18th to the late 20th centuries.

Cillian stars as Bill Furlong, a hard-working dad of six who is confronted with the harsh reality of the treatment of young unmarried women in his town of New Ross, Co Wexford by the Catholic Church.

The actor has had a spectacular year in terms of fame, success, and accolades due to his performance as titular physicist in Oppenheimer, released in July 2023.

He is currently anticipating an Oscar as Best Leading Actor for his work in the film.