Katy Perry gets candid about life choices after Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry is keeping it real with her fans on her latest tour.

During a recent show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, the 40-year-old singer-songwriter got candid about her music and life, revealing some personal details that left fans feeling connected to her.

The Firework singer allowed fans to vote on songs for her to perform during the Choose Your Own Adventure segment of the show. The results showed Not Like the Movies and The One That Got Away, two songs from her iconic album Teenage Dream.

Perry jokingly commented, "You're gonna make me sing this song in this time in my life?" before adding, "OK, we'll do it! Because you voted for it."

As Perry performed Not Like the Movies, she shared that she wrote the song in her 20s after her first divorce. She also warned fans that she would "try and hold my composure while I sing it a week before my period," showcasing her humour and vulnerability.

The singer's tour, dubbed the Lifetimes Tour, is a celebration of her music and life.

In an interview with People magazine, she teased that the tour would feature a "celebration of a lot of the songs that people know," as well as some new music and deep cuts. "I will be introducing people to a few new songs, and I'm calling it Lifetimes Tour because I'm celebrating the whole lifetime of songs thus far," she said.

Perry's tour has been a huge success, with sold-out shows in China and additional dates added to accommodate fan demand.

The tour will take her to South America, Europe, Asia, and conclude in Abu Dhabi on December 7.