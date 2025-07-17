Lady Gaga excites fans with Mayhem Ball setlist debut

Lady Gaga begins much-anticipated Mayhem Ball tour in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga kicked off her Mayhem Ball tour in Las Vegas and to fans’ delight, debuted a setlist featuring her greatest hits.

The 39-year-old pop superstar performed the first show of her tour on Wednesday, June 16, at T-Mobile Arena.

The Vanish Into You hitmaker began the concert with her 2011 hit Bloody Mary and performed fan-favourite tracks including 2008’s Poker Face, 2018’s Shallow and 2009’s Bad Romance, and concluded the 27-songs show on 2025’s How Bad Do U Want Me.

The ongoing tour marked Gaga’s first after a break since her Chromatica Ball in 2022 which generated a revenue of $112.4 million in just 20 nights and had its own 2024 HBO special filmed at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Mayhem Ball will include shows in U.S. cities including San Francisco, New York, Miami, Chicago, and more, as well as Europe, Australia and Asia.

The setlist she debuted on Wednesday includes these songs: