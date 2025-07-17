Freddie Prinze Jr reflects on big reunion with ‘She’s All That’ costar

Freddie Prinze Jr has recently shared his thoughts on his reunion with She's All That costar Rachael Leigh Cook for The Christmas Affair movie.

While speaking on the red carpet of I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere on July 14, the actor revealed to Deadline that he’s all set to film his upcoming holiday movie alongside Rachael this October and November in New York City.

“I'm really excited to film with her again,” said the 49-year-old.

Scooby-Doo actor opened up that he loves Rachael “to death” as he called her “like a sister’.

“I know her kids, she knows my kids,” continued Freddie.

Summer Catch actor mentioned that they had been “close ever since that first movie”.

However, Freddie added, “I don't know why it's taken us this long to work together again but it did.”

It is pertinent to note that Freddie and Rachael’s She’s All That was premiered back in 1999 and earned its place among the best movies in the ʼ90s rom-com canon.

In a previous interview, Rachael, who also worked on He’s All That without Freddie, pointed out that they both “discussed if he was going to do this one or not and it ended up not being a good fit for him”.

“But Freddie and the creative team behind it are totally cool.,” she remarked.

Interestingly, Christmas With You actor “totally support” Rachael, saying, “Go run with it. I'll support this movie all the way and everyone involved.”

Meanwhile, The Christmas Affair also celebrates the pair’s reunion with She’s All That co-producer Jennifer Gibgot, who is producing for Fox Entertainment Studios.