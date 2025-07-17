Cause of 'Pretty Little Baby' hitmaker Connie Francis’ death

'Pretty Little Baby' hitmaker Connie Francis dies at 87

Music star Connie Francis, whose vintage song Pretty Little Baby recently went viral after decades of its release, has passed away at the age of 87.

The legendary singer’s friend, Ron Roberts, confirmed the heartbreaking news on Thursday, July 17.

"It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night. I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news," he stated.

Cause of Connie Francis' death?

Though the official cause of death has not been disclosed, sources indicate that the pop star died after a short illness.

It is pertinent to note that earlier this month, the Pretty Little Baby hitmaker was hospitalised, forcing her to cancel a planned performance for the July 4 Independence Day celebrations.

She had been admitted to the intensive care unit when radio star Cousin Brucie revealed that the songstress had been experiencing "extreme pain" in her pelvic area and had to rely on a wheelchair.

A few days later, Francis shared a health update, thanking her fans for their prayers and well wishes during her recovery

Fortunately, before her passing, the Who's Sorry Now songstress had witnessed the resurgence of her 1962 track, Pretty Little Baby.

Thanks to TikTok, the song went viral 63 years after its release. "I didn't even remember the song," Francis said in an interview with People.

However, she admitted to being "thrilled and overwhelmed" by the new love it was receiving after getting introduced to a whole new generation of fans.