Ariana Grande debunks rumours about abandoning music career

Ariana Grande has taken to Instagram to quash rumours that she's abandoning her music career.

The 32-year-old pop sensation, who has recently ventured into acting with her Oscar-nominated role in Wicked, clarified that music is still her passion and priority.

In a heartfelt post, Grande wrote, “Very silly of you all to assume that just because I have my hands full with many things that I plan to abandon singing & music … !!! It is and has always been my lifeline. There will need to be room made for all of it,” adding a fairy emoji to emphasize her point.

She continued, “It may not look exactly like it did before but I much prefer how it looks in my head. I am having fun. I feel grateful and excited and inspired. Finding a balance, between many projects and endeavors I love, and doing it my own way, so I’m working on a plan to sing for you all next year; even if it’s just for a little,” concluding with “I love you.”

This clarification comes on the heels of Grande's recent announcement to star in the animated adaptation of Dr Seuss's Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, alongside Josh Gad, set to hit theaters in March 2028.

She has also been cast in Meet the Parents 4, opposite Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. Despite her expanding acting career, Grande's music remains a top priority, with her album Eternal Sunshine reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart earlier this year.

As the singer navigates her multifaceted career, she seems to be embracing the challenges and opportunities that come with it.

With Wicked: Part Two on the horizon and new projects in the works, fans can expect more exciting developments from this talented artist.