Oprah Winfrey imparts important advice to Kelly Ripa

Oprah Winfrey has recently imparted important advice to Kelly Ripa about her show with Mark Consuelos.

During an appearance on latest episode of Kelly’s podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, the media mogul warned the fellow talk show host not to quit Live with Kelly and Mark anytime soon.

Kelly asked Oprah, “I've been at the talk show now for 25 years, so I'm asking for a friend. How did you know it was time to step away?”

The legendary star, who hosted her own eponymous talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, from 1986 until 2011, said, “First of all, it's not time for you to step away.”

“And I, if I were advising you, I would say absolutely not,” replied the 71-year-old.

American producer also lauded Kelly’s talk show for being “easy and light” but also “serious enough when it needs to be”.

Elsewhere on the show, Oprah also opened up about that legacy is not going to be measured by awards or headlines, it’s in the lives you touch.

“I've said many times; your legacy is every life you touch. It's measured in all the lives that are being affected by what you're doing and saying,” added The Color Purple actress.

Before concluding, Oprah advised Kelly again that she doesn’t “even consider” leaving the talk show “because the reach you have, the audience that you've built, the family that you've created both inside the studio and in the rest of the world is really more vital and important now than ever before”.