Jennifer Lopez's honest reaction to marriage after four divorces

Jennifer Lopez has recently shared her honest response to marriage after going through four divorces.

During her performance on her Up All Night: Live in 2025 international concert tour in Europe recently, the Marry Me star opened up if she would consider getting married for a fifth time.

Jennifer was up on stage when she read a sign from a fan in the audience that read, “J Lo, marry me?”

“I think I’m done with that. “I’ve tried that a few times,” replied the Maid in Manhattan actress as seen in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

For the unversed, JLo has been married four times. First, she tied the knot with Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 then to Cris Judd from 2001 until their divorce in 2003.

The songstress then married Marc Anthony with whom she shares 17-year-old twins in 2004 before their divorce in 2014.

Later, Jennifer married fourth husband Ben Affleck in 2022 and they divorced two years later in 2024.

Earlier in December 2024, a source told Us Weekly that the JLo and Ben “know they will be in each other's lives because of the kids and are remaining friendly”.

The actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight and revealed that Jennifer has been great to his kids during The Accountant 2 premiere earlier this year.

“I love her kids. They're wonderful. She's [an] enormously important, tremendous person with a lot of integrity, who I adore and am grateful to,” added Ben.