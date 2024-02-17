Pervez Khattak resigns as chairman of PTI-P

PTI-Parliamentarians Chief Pervez Khattak (centre) in this undated photo. — Facebook/@CMKPOfficial

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) chief Pervez Khattak has resigned from his party’s chairmanship and membership due to “serious health issues”

Following a disappointing performance in the 2024 nationwide elections, the politico announced to “take a break from politics” on February 12.

The PTI-P chief, who was once considered a close aide of PTI founder Imran Khan, but later formed his faction, formally resigned from the party’s chairmanship and membership. It was learnt that the party leadership accepted his resignation.

Geo News obtained a copy of Khattak’s resignation which stated that he tendered his resignation from the party’s top slot “due to serious health issues.”

“I hope this message finds you well, it is with a heavy heart that | write to tender my resignation from the position of party chairman and membership, due to serious health issues, effective from today. This decision has not been an easy one, and it is with deep regrets that I must step down from the responsibilities entrusted to me,” the resignation stated.

— Reporters

“Over the past, it has been an honor and a prestige to serve as a party chairman. However, due to health reasons, I find myself unable to fulfil the duties and obligations of this rule to the best of my abilities.”

“Thank you once again for the opportunity to serve as Party Chairman. I wish party to continue success, and prosperity in the future,” it read.

Despite running a strong election campaign powered by massive public meetings, the Pervez-led party had managed to win only two provincial seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) following the February 8 polls.

Prior to Khattak’s resignation, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq, and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) founder-cum-patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen stepped down from the party offices after facing setbacks in the nationwide polls.