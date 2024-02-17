‘Discord’ among PTI leaders over political strategy

PTI Political Committee Head Asad Qaiser is presiding over a PTI parliamentary meeting in Islamabad on February 15. —@AsadQaiserPTI/ X

ISLAMABAD: Differences between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s legal team and political leadership have reportedly affected the party’s decision-making process amid heightened political activity.

Geo News quoted sources as saying on Saturday that the PTI lawyers are opposed to the strategy adopted by the political leadership on holding negotiations with other parties.

The sources said PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan’s absence in the meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also endorsed the perception of discord among the top leaders. They said the members of the party's legal team had expressed reservations over establishing contacts with other political parties including the JUI-F.

According to the sources, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and other members of the legal team were not present in the party’s meeting with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Qaumi Watan Party too.

"Hot words were also exchanged during a party huddle in Islamabad," they shared.



"After they refused to comply with the political leadership's decisions, the lawyers have now been restricted to the party’s legal matters and cases."

The sources said PTI founder Imran Khan had rested complete responsibility for political decisions with the political leadership. The lawyers had expressed reservations over the political leadership’s decisions and meeting with Imran Khan, the sources said.

On the other hand, PTI leader Asad Qaiser has claimed that all the legal members of the PTI were united with the political leadership. “The lawyers are bound to follow the decisions of the leadership and party. The counsels are moving forward in unity,” he said.