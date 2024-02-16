Drew Barrymore gets emotional while speaking up about Robin Williams: Watch

Drew Barrymore reflects on her first meeting with late Robin Williams: Watch

Drew Barrymore recently got emotional while talking about Robin Williams on her talkshow.



On the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this week, the Never Been Kissed actress met late actor’s daughter and director of upcoming movie, Lisa Frankenstein Zelda Williams along with her stars.

Drew remembered meeting Robin for the first time at the age of seven, just a few months after she made her debut in the sci-fi movie ET the Extra-Terrestrial.

“I got the privilege of meeting him for the first time when I was seven in 1982. [ET director] Steven Spielberg brought him to Saturday Night Live that I was hosting,” she recounted.

The Blended actress revealed, “I wasn’t nervous until your dad came, and then I got nervous.”

“He’s so wonderful and he has put so much beauty into this world. And he means so much to people,” shared Drew.

Reflecting on her first meeting with Robin, Zelda noticed Drew looked “emotional”.



To this, the Charlie’s Angels actress replied, “Because he means so much to so many people.”

Meanwhile, Drew added, “I’m so thrilled that you’re continuing to carry out your family legacy.

For the unversed, Robin died by suicide aged 63 on August 11, 2014 after a misdiagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.