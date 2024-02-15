PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PTI-P Chairman Pervez Khattak. — AFP/INP/Files

PESHAWAR: As political parties engage in efforts to forge alliances for the formation of a future government, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder has given the nod to his party to form a coalition government with Pervez Khattak-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P), Geo News reported.

Sources say that the two parties have held talks after Imran Khan consented to negotiations with its breakaway faction led by the former PTI leader, Pervez Khattak, for the formation of their government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where the PTI has secured 84 seats out of the 145, while PTI-P only won two seats in the February 8 elections in the KP Assembly.

The development comes after PTI's attempt to forge an alliance with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) — due to prevailing uncertainty surrounding the provincial political landscape due to the absence of leadership despite the party being in a leading position — didn't materialise after the latter's refusal to join hands with them.

The sources said even after one week of the general elections, the PTI still could not gather its elected members.

No consultation has yet begun on the government’s formation in KP, which had puzzled the MPs-elect, the sources said.

They said Taimur Khan Jhagra, Kamran Bangash, and other senior leaders were busy holding protests against the alleged rigging in the polls.

Speaking to Geo News, KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani said it was unfortunate that the members of the assembly could not be gathered yet. He said PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur had been given the responsibility but his father passed away.

Incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan on Tuesday nominated former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur as his party's candidate for KP’s chief minister.

“Some of the PTI leadership is facing cases, whereas many other PTI leaders are in jails,” Ghani said.

He said in two or three days, the members of the assembly would be gathered.