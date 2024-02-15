'Imran Khan agrees to hold talks with PPP on govt formation'

RAWALPINDI: In a significant political development, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has agreed to hold talks with its rival Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on the matter of forming a coalition government in the Centre, party sources told Geo News.



As per party sources, incarcerated Khan is ready for talks with the PPP.

"The ties between the two political parties will be taken forward," the sources said, adding that a committee will be formed for talks between PTI and PPP on government formation.

The development comes as the PTI-backed independent candidates won the most National Assembly seats in the February 8 polls with the party expediting its efforts towards forming a government in the Centre.

The PTI has also planned to reach out to rivals such as Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Awami National Party, Jamaat-e-Islami and other nationalist parties protesting against alleged rigging in the elections.

The development two days after PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari expressed willingness to hold talks with PTI to promote reconciliation process in the country.

“We wanted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should also have been included in the reconciliation process as we want that not only the PTI to be part of this process of reconciliation but every political power to be part of the process of reconciliation.

“We want to go together with economic, defence agenda and other similar things and make Mian Sahib and other friends successful so that we can make Pakistan and its people successful,” he had announced at a joint press of six-party alliance on Tuesday.

Omar Ayub nominated as PM's candidate

On the other hand, the party has announced the nomination of its Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan for the post of the country's prime minister.



The significant plans were announced by leader Asad Qaiser who conveyed the developments during a presser after he met with PTI founder Imran Khan at the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

The sources told Geo News about Khan's decision to form a committee tasked to negotiate with political parties under Qaiser's leadership.

According to the sources, the PTI founder told Qaiser that all decisions would be taken in consultation with the political leadership and that they should prepare for government formation.



Khan was also consulted about an alliance with a new political party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the task of which has also been given to Qaiser, the sources added.

The political committee will make decisions regarding negotiations with political parties, the party sources said, adding that the PTI founder is ready to discuss serious issues with them.

'Misleading reports'

However, the PTI denied the reports of contacting PPP for government formation.

PTI leader Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said the party founder had “strictly” advised against holding talks with PPP and PML-N.

“Reports of [PTI] forming government with PPP are misleading. The PTI founder said to sit in opposition but not to forge alliance with PPP and PML-N,” he added.

'Imran Khan asks US to keep an eye on rigging'

PTI leader Barrister Saif, who was also present during the presser, said PTI founder wants the United States to keep an eye on election rigging and raise its voice against it.

The US has patronised and supported dictators and corrupt people everywhere, Saif said, conveying Khan’s message, but Washington now has a chance to “rectify its mistakes”.

He added that the US did not raise its voice on the elections in Pakistan, as it should have.

Meanwhile, Barrister Saif also announced that the party will nominate Asad Qaiser's brother Aqeebullah for KP assembly’s speaker post.