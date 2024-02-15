Selena Gomez makes best use of first Valentines Day with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez pays Valentines Day tribute to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has confessed her love for her Valentine, considering when else can be the best day for the loving act.



Selena Gomez/Instagram

On Valentine's Day, Selena Gomez sweetly declared her love for her boyfriend, music producer Benny Blanco, via her Instagram Story.

The pair were seen sitting next to one another and pointing their tongues at the camera in a picture she posted.

Gomez, 31, is leaning on Blanco's shoulder and giving him a peace sign as he puts two fingers to his lips.

She scribbled a white heart with the words "I love you" above the picture.

Just two days after calling him her "bes fwend" and sharing pictures of the 35-year-old on Instagram of him being a little too handsy with her, the singer paid the heartfelt homage to him.

Notably, Blanco is slated to release his first cookbook in April, while Gomez hosts the wildly popular cooking show "Selena + Chef" on Hulu.

The gifted couple started dating in the summer of 2023, and in December of 2023, the star of "Only Murders in the Building" revealed their relationship through a series of Instagram remarks.

She said that the "Lonely" hitmaker treats her "better than any human being on this planet" and referred to him as "the best thing that's ever happened" to her at the moment.