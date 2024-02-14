Kourtney Kardashian drops ‘BOMBSHELL SURPRISE’ on Travis Barker during Valentine’s getaway

File Footage

Kourtney Kardashian pleasantly surprised her husband, Travis Barker, with a sensational gesture during their Valentine's getaway exactly one year ago.

The 44-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 13, to share pictures from their retreat at the opulent Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah.

In her post, she explicitly mentioned that this was the same location where she and Travis Barker were vacationing when they decided to expand their family, captioning the post with, 'One year ago today.'

The 48-year-old Blink-182 drummer added a touch of humor and specificity in his comment on the post, stating, 'We made baby Rocky.'

Kourtney previously said that Rocky, who was born in November of last year, had been conceived on Valentine's Day of 2023.

Kourtney has visited the Amangiri resort multiple times over the years, and it has also been a popular vacation spot for her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.



The lovebirds got engaged on October 16, 2021, when Travis arranged a heart-shaped array of flowers on a beach in Montecito, California.

They later had a courthouse wedding in May of the following year in Santa Barbara, followed by a more opulent ceremony later that month for friends and family in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney and Travis tried for months to conceive again using fertility treatments, but they had given up on that when she managed to get pregnant.

After announcing her pregnancy in June 2023, she welcomed her son Rocky in early November.



