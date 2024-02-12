LIVE: PM Kakar defends inordinate delay in Feb 8 election results

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaa-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said that no one will be allowed to create chaos in the country as he defended the inordinate delay in the February 9 election results.

His statement comes as several political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged protests in different parts of the country over alleged rigging in the polls.

“Despite challenges, the continuation of the democratic process is a welcome development. The elections were held peacefully despite security challenges,” he said while addressing a press conference in connection with the February 8 polls.

He said security agencies played a key role in maintaining law and order in the country.

“We will not let anyone spread anarchy in the country,” the caretaker PM vowed.

