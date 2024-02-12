Inside Kim Seolhyun's daily routine: 'I try different things because they're fun'

Kim Seolhyun's productive routine: From skincare to pull-ups

MBC Variety Show I Live Alone starring Kim Seolhyun offered an insight into her daily routine with her pet dog, Dungchi.

In the broadcast, Seolhyun could be seen starting her day with a refreshing cup of coffee, paired with a sandwich. Resting on the sofa, the actress swiped through her favorite reels.

She then went ahead with her day, walking her dog on the terrace. The singer showcased her skills by exercising, doing pull-ups as well as briefed on her skin care, revealing her skincare secret of “drinking lots of water.”

While leaving, Seolhyun revealed that she prefers taking the bus or subway as a mode of transport. The actress was seen headed to an indoor climbing gym where she displayed her advanced-level skills, being privy to climbing abroad, which included places like Bali, Jeju, and Gangwon.

In the end, the actress talked about organizing her thoughts, sharing: "I try many different things because they're fun, get obsessed with them, and enjoy that process.”

Kim Seolhyun is all set to make her way to the upcoming original series Lighting Shop on Disney+, it is anticipated to release sometime in 2024.



