Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito hint ‘Twins' sequel in Super Bowl ad

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito tease Twins sequel in Super Bowl ad

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito Super Bowl ad reunion is teasing some other plans too.



This time around, the pair demonstrated their strong partnership by working together on a State Farm commercial that aired during the Super Bowl. Furthermore, they're not exactly discounting cutting off a Twins sequel.

Before their State Farm commercial aired, Schwarzenegger and DeVito spoke with Entertainment Tonight and discussed what brought them together to appear in a commercial.

Naturally, DeVito is the face and main attraction of the amusing Sub Above Jersey Mike's advertisements at the moment.

However, there were requirements in order to convince Schwarzenegger to appear in a commercial, and DeVito met one of them just by showing there.

"Danny is definitely one of the reasons why I was looking forward to doing this commercial," Schwarzenegger said.

"Also, to me, what is important is always that it is organic."

The former California governor continued by saying that although he receives "a lot of commercials," authenticity is a critical factor in his decision-making.

"It has to be totally believable. To me, this one was good because I come from public service and I come from the background of always trying to do something for my neighborhood and for my city, for my state, for my country," said Schwarzenegger.

"It's always about protecting the neighborhood, being a good neighbor and having a positive impact on the neighborhood," he added, "and State Farm is known for that."

Before shooting the 1988 buddy comedy Twins, which tells the story of unusual fraternal twin brothers who were split up at birth but later reunite in Los Angeles, DeVito, 79, and Schwarzenegger, 76, got to know one another.

Later, they would become global sensations with the comedy directed by Ivan Reitman. There has been continuous discussion regarding a sequel ever since it became popular.

Reitman sadly passed away in February 2022, even though it appeared that the preparations were moving forward in the previous few years.

According to DeVito, a Twins sequel must feature both him and Schwarzenegger; yet, the loss of Reitman for the second installment will always be painful.

"When we lost Ivan, rest his soul, we were about to work with him again on a sequel for Twins," DeVito said.

"I think where my head is -- and I think Arnold's in the same spot -- we want to work together. We want to do another movie together, whether it's a sequel or a new element that's another story. Just has to be good, funny, entertaining for us that fits with our characters, and what people want to see. And that's what we're aiming for."