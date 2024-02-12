Travis Kelce sparkles in ‘shimmerin’ outfit arriving at Super Bowl 2024: See Footage

Travis Kelce fashioned Amiri at the Super Bowl 2024

Travis Kelce is all-black and “bejewelled”.



Taylor Swift’s beau arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas dressed in his Sunday-prime before the 2024 big game.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end seemed to be wearing a black sequined bouclé Amiri jacket, matching trousers, a plain black T-shirt and two silver Cuban-link chain necklaces.

As per Page Six, maybe the player was channelling girlfriend Taylor Swift's "Reputation" era ahead of the game, which will pit Kelce's side against the San Francisco 49ers.

“There goes Travis Kelce shimmerin’!” a CBS Sports host commented on the head turning look.

Swifties also took notice, calling the NFL player "bejewelled," which is the title of one of Taylor Swift's songs.

The 36-year-old tight end recently hinted at his outfit during an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, telling the host that he would pull out "all the bells and whistles" to possibly channel Las Vegas greats like Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley ahead of the Super Bowl.

“I got a few different things that I got in the closet that I might pull out. But you already know, man, we’re in Vegas, baby,” he said.