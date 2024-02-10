Meghan Markle urged to 'take risks' amid financial woes

Meghan Markle has been advised to collaborate with 'huge fashion or beauty brands' to save her and Prince Harry from their financial woes.

In conversation with Fabulous magazine, brand expert Denise Palmer-Davies shared that the Duke of Sussex "is a former Hollywood star who married a British prince, so every brand on the planet would happily throw money at her and she could make millions within months - but is she prepared to take risks?"

The expert added, "Meghan is notoriously picky about the work she does and the brands she works with, and rightly so, as her work should align with her values and her brand."

Denise explained, "But if they do desperately need the cash then Meghan may have to relook at offers she may have previously turned down, and she might see this as risky or a personal cost to her."

The PR specialist further shared that the former Suits actress "can easily make money by collaborating with huge fashion or beauty brands or by doing personal appearances and panel talks."

However, she believe that Meghan "might see this sort of thing as beneath her status now. I guess it's something she will need to consider and weigh up."