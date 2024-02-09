Travis Kelce laughs off Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ Poll allegations

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce argue humorously over poll results

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are pointing fingers at each other.



Jason, 36, joked that Taylor Swift fans rigged voter turnout in a Best NFL Team Name Bracket devised for his and brother Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast.

During a Thursday, February 8 episode of the show, Travis, 34, criticised Jason for urging fans to vote against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in the competition.

Travis is a tight end for the Chiefs, and Jason plays centre for the Eagles.

“I just wanted voter turnout,” Jason said, claiming that Swifties “have this unrealistic infatuation with the Chiefs and Travis Kelce” and would “only [vote] for their love based on you, not on their love for the team name.”

Travis, laughing, told Jason that he was being "ridiculous." He also defended Swift's supporters, asking, "You think Chiefs Kingdom doesn't listen to this show?"

Jason then stated that he desired a "realistic vote" that was not influenced by fans' enthusiasm for the Eagles or Chiefs.

The brothers then looked at the bracket and revealed that the Eagles had lost to the Minnesota Vikings.

“That part of that I think the Swifties … ,” Jason quipped before Travis cut him off and asked, "Why the f-k are you blaming all the losses on the Swifties?"

Jason joked that because he was "manipulating votes," Swifties decided to vote against him. "They didn't vote with their heads and hearts," he remarked, making Travis laugh.

Although Jason may have chastised Swifties for interfering with his voter turnout, he still recognises their power – and encourages the fan base to utilise it again.

“New Heights got nominated by iHeartRadio for Podcast of the Year,” Jason revealed, adding that fans can vote daily for who they want to win. He playfully asked Swifties to "rig this vote."

“This is not for me, this is for Travis,” he quipped as Travis laughed in the background. “Please go vote for ‘New Heights’ as the podcast of the year.”

The show has also been nominated for Best Sports Podcast and Best Overall Ensemble. The awards ceremony will be place on Monday, March 11. Voting finishes on Sunday, February 18.