(G)I-DLE Shuhua goes on hiatus due to rising health issues

Shuhua puts a hold on musical activities due to health concerns

(G)I-DLE's Shuhua, best known by her stage name Yeh Shu Hua is all set to go on a tentative hiatus due to health reasons.

The internet is currently ablaze regarding the group members’ health, with Minnie and Shuhua both falling sick.



Cube Entertainment revealed the news on the South-Korean platform, Weverse on Thursday, February 8, stating: "Shuhua recently visited the hospital due to persistent dizziness caused by a decline in her condition and received medical advice that she needs sufficient rest and stability."

It further noted that although the Never Stop Me alum was determined to continue with her activities, the label itself decided to suspend her activities for the time being, adjusting her schedule in a way that allows for full rest and recovery.

Previously, the entertainment giant announced that the singer won’t be able to participate on MBC’s ‘Show! Music Core’ and a fansign event due to health issues.

However, there’s no further update on the 24-year-old star’s health, due to insufficient information.

(G)I-DLE’s Super Lady is doing rounds among fans and followers, marking the label’s influential comeback.