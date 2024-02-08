Aespa vocalist Ningning becomes global face of Italian luxury brand Versace

Aespa's Ningning officially steps up as Versace's global ambassador

Aespa’s Ningning officially became part of the Italian luxury brand, Versace as their global ambassador.

Donatella Versace took to Instagram to officially announce Ningning as Versace’s global ambassador.

The Italian fashion designer praised the K-pop singer, highlighting her extraordinary skills as an artist and welcoming her with open arms: "Today, Ningning joins our Versace family as a Global Brand Ambassador. She is not only a brilliantly talented star, she is a wonderful person."

Donatella continued: "She has a strong, confident vision, incredible energy and talent and she looks amazing wearing our clothes. Welcome!"

Fans went gaga, hyping up the singer for her chic fashion taste and cheering her on for her most recent achievement.

A user commented: “WOW PROUD OF YOU BABY I LOVE YOU.”

Another one exclaimed: “We love you so much, ningning! you deserve every success this world can give!”

A third user gushed: “Hi donatella, thank you so much for choose and trust ningning to be #versace global ambassador.”

This marks a global milestone for aespa’s member as she continues to expand her wings beyond borders.

Previously the band, aespa was signed as the global ambassadors of the French fashion house Givenchy. The contract ended in 2023.