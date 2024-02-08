Meghan Markle appears stress-free in first outing since Prince Harry's UK return

Meghan Markle looked relaxed in her first public appearance since Prince Harry rushed to the UK to visit his cancer-stricken father King Charles.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex flashed a smile as she drove around in her Range Rove near her multi-million-dollar Montecito property on Wednesday.

She also seemed to carry a coffee mug as she drove along in a baseball cap and dark, oversized sunglasses.

The former actress’ appearance comes in the wake of ongoing health crisis in the royal family, which prompted her husband to dash to his father’s side earlier this week.

The Duke of Sussex boarded on an overnight flight to London after the King personally informed him of his cancer diagnosis on Monday.

The estranged father-son duo had a 45-minute meeting at Clarence House on Tuesday, after which Charles was taken to Sandringham to relax, while the Spare author was forced to spend the night at a hotel.

According to insiders, the reunion was both “difficult” and “fraught with emotions,” with the 75-year-old monarch understood to have shed tears after meeting his once close son.

Harry took off to the airport exactly 24 hours later to fly back to the US to his wife and kids.