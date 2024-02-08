Demi Moore shares BTS stories of working with Tom Cruise on Drew Barrymore's show

Demi Moore reflects on 'A Few Good Men' experience and Tom Cruise's reaction to her on Drew Barrymore's show.

Demi Moore made an appearance on Drew Barrymore's show alongside the cast of Feud: Capote Vs.

The Swans on Tuesday, where they delved into discussions about their experiences working with Hollywood icons Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, and Patrick Swayze.

Demi Moore reminisced about her experiences working on the 1992 film A Few Good Men.

Moore shared an anecdote about auditioning for the role while being seven and a half months pregnant, which left Tom Cruise feeling somewhat embarrassed.

She also recalled a memorable moment on set involving Jack Nicholson's iconic courtroom scene, where she witnessed his dedication as an actor, leaving a lasting impression on her about the importance of supporting one another.

Moore also fondly recalled her first encounter with Patrick Swayze on the set of Ghost.

She recounted initially trying to decipher his character's essence before being taken aback when he removed his shirt, prompting her to jokingly suggest she needed to "get on behind" him, referencing the famous pottery scene.

The stars reminisced about their twenties and reflected on any regrets they may have had during that time.

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans marks the second season of the anthology television series created by Ryan Murphy for FX.

In this season, Moore portrays Ann 'Bang-Bang' Woodward, alongside Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson, Naomi Watts as Babe Paley, Chloe Sevigny as CZ Guest, Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill, and Diane Lane as Slim Keith.

The series, which premiered last week, explores the captivating clash between Truman Capote and the glamorous women of high society, known as The Swans.



